Pierce, Camille Arletha, - 78, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Atlantic City on August 17, 1940 to the late Raymond and Katherine Johnson Saunders, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She enjoyed music, dancing, and taking pictures. She was a big Phillies fan. Ms. Pierce is survived by her sons, James Tracy Pierce and Bryan Pierce; her brother, Major Clifford (Barbara) Saunders; her ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Katherine Pierce and Dawn Pierce. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 46 Bishop McClurkin Way (East Atlantic Avenue), Cape May Court House, NJ, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Memorial donations may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

