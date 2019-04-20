Pierce, Gregory, - 53, of Mays Landing, passed away on April 11, 2019, at home with his wife by his side. Born May 26, 1965 in Camden, NJ. Greg was a kind soul. He is predeceased by: parents, Marilyn Jean (Smith) and James Melvin Pierce; brother, Joseph Pierce (Bobby Lynn); sister, Emily Barth (Ken) and son, Nicolas Benedetto. Greg is survived by: his wife, Denise Farina Pierce; children, Gregory Pierce, Jr., and Heather Pierce; step-children,Theresa Farina (Dave) and Thomas Farina (Stephanie); sisters, Evelyn Garth and Marie Ennis (Al); brothers, James Pierce and Edward Pierce (Doris); grandchildren, Austin, Teea, David, Mari, Danessa, Tyler, Lil Greg, Bella, Cameron, William, Jersey, and Corbin (Brianna); one great-grandchild, Gatsby, a host of nieces, nephews and friends his dog Shy. Funeral services will be 11:30AM, Monday, April 22, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment will follow in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
