Pierce, Susan L., - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away from a courageous battle with liver cancer. She was an E.H.T. Bus driver for over 30 years. She loved crocheting and cross stitching. She will be sadly missed by her husband Virgil Pierce of 41 years. Her children Megan Chance (Michael), of Corbin City, Kelley Virgil, and Tyler, all of E.H.T. Her grandchildren Cassidy Graeber (Brandon), Caylinn, Colton. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Mitzel, and siblings, Kathy, Kenny, Diane, and Laurie, and many family members and friends. She is predeceased by her father, Pete Mitzel. Funeral services will be held at a later date, that will be announced on Megan Chance's Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
