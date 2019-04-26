Piip, Ants, - 71, of Vineland, Ants Piip, a kind and generous man, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. The son of Alexander and Liidia Leida (Kivastik) Piip, he was born in Augsburg, Germany on April 29, 1947. The family was originally from Estonia but moved to Germany during the post WW II instability. When he was two years old, they immigrated to the United States, landing in Boston. With his father's job at Seabrook Farms, the family settled in Seabrook, NJ. Ants graduated from Vineland high school in 1965. While attending Drexel University, he worked part-time as a Police Officer in Vineland. Ants graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was immediately hired by the government to work at NAFEC (National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center) in Pomona. His passion for his job was evident in the fact that he spent his entire career there, retiring after 42 years in 2012. Along the way, Ants became a citizen of the United States in 1955. Always eager to share his knowledge, Ants spent his spare time volunteering with the YMCA and the Boy Scouts of America. At the YMCA, he taught swimming, life-saving, and scuba courses. Ants also ran the church league basketball program and was on the YMCA Board of Directors for many years. Countless Boy Scouts owe many of their merit badges to his patience, focus, and resolve. With an open hand, open heart, and open home, he mentored many of the local young men who were missing a strong male role model in their lives. He leaves to mourn him, three in particular, Michael Kissell (and his wife, Donna, and daughter Barbara), Sam Frajdenberg (and his wife, Terri), and Dewey Carlson (and his wife, Leslie). We may never know just how many lives were touched by his guidance and generosity. As were his wishes, burial will be private. Those of you that who knew Ants personally, please take the time to think about how Ants influenced your life and pay it forward be the Ants we all knew and loved. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
