Pileggi, Ralph R., Sr., - 88, of Linwood, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Sacco) Pileggi. He was the loving husband of Joan D. (Sweeney) Pileggi who celebrated 64 years together. Ralph bravely served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars, U.N. Service Medal, National Defense Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. Ralph was a sandwich maker at the well known local White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City for over 30 years. In his youth, Ralph was a referee and coach for many local basketball games and teams. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Joan D. Pileggi, Sons; Ralph R. (Dina) Pileggi, Jr., Paul (Roxanne) Pileggi, daughter; Ann (Pete) Dalzell, six grandchildren; Alicia, Paul, Ralph III, Kourtney, Taylor, Will, sister; Rose DeDomencis and a host of Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ralph's Mass of Christian Life Celebration Burial on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A viewing will be at the church from 9:00 am until time of mass. Final commendation and farewell will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to www.atlanticare.org/ways-to-give/atlanticare-foundation/make-a-gift . To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Ralph please go to www.Jeffriesandkeates.com . Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
DIRTY CARPETS? SUPERIOR FURNITURE &
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.