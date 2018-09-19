Pilli, Bianca Marie, - 28, of Linwood, New Jersey, passed away September 15, 2018. It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Bianca Pilli. She was a gifted artist, avid snowboarder and chef. She will be missed by her Mother, Maria Nowicki (Buddy); Father, Franco Pilli (Lisa); siblings, Paris, Franky and Lucca; Mom-Mom, Donna; Pop-Pop, Fred; life partner, Devin Portnoy; cousins, Isabella O'Brien and Chris Baird, Aunt Michele; Uncle Jim; Aunt Rosina; Uncle Charlie; Uncle Tony and many other cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 724 Maple Avenue Linwood, NJ 08221 at 11:00 AM on Friday Sept. 21, 2108. A gathering of friends and family will be held prior to the mass from 10-11 AM on Friday morning at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Stop the Heroin at stoptheheroin.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
