Pippet, Joseph J., - 82, of North Cape May, passed away on Tuesday, February 5. Formerly of Philadelphia, Joseph has been an area resident since 1985. He is a Korean War Veteran, serving with the US Marines. Joseph was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Parish, and received the title of Senior Citizen of the Year (2001) from Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. Joseph is survived by his children Joseph "Butch" James Jr., Dianne (Jerry) Rosenberg, and Christopher, 5 grandchildren Lauren (Rob), Crystal, Nina, Julia and Sean, and 1 great-grandson Logan Witkowsky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, February 11th, 2019 at St. John Neumann Parish, St. John Of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May. Interment will immediately follow service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
