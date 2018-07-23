Piro, Erma Elaine , - 79, of Wildwood Crest, passed peacefully on Friday July 20, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Pasquale (Pat) Piro for over 56 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her 2 grandchildren. They were her whole world. Along with her husband, she is survived by her 2 children: Mark Piro, Scott Piro (Jennifer); 2 grandchildren: Grace Piro, Ellie Piro. She was predeceased by a brother Donald Righter (Dawn). There will be a viewing on Wednesday July 25th from 9 to 11 am at the Ingersoll_Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Interment will be in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
