Piro, Pasquale, - 82, of Wildwood Cresy, Pasquale (Pat) Piro of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, NJ. He was 82. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Righter) Piro. The couple had been married 57 years until her passing on July 20, 2018. Mr. Piro worked for Cape May Regional High School for over 35 years and was proud to be part of the National Honor Society for Teachers. During his teaching career and after retirement, he continued with the family business, Piro's Village Restaurant in North Wildwood, NJ. He is survived by his sister Marie Davis; his children, Mark Piro and his wife, Nancy; Scott Piro and his wife Jennifer; and two grand- daughters, Grace and Ellie. Viewing 9am to 11 am Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Burial in the Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Pasquale Piro, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 3
Viewing
Monday, February 3, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home
1201 Central Ave.,
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pasquale's Viewing begins.
Feb 3
Burial
Monday, February 3, 2020
12:15PM-12:45PM
Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery
780 Seashore Road
Lower Township, NJ 08204
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Pasquale's Burial begins.

Tags

Load entries