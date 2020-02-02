Piro, Pasquale, - 82, of Wildwood Cresy, Pasquale (Pat) Piro of Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, NJ. He was 82. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Righter) Piro. The couple had been married 57 years until her passing on July 20, 2018. Mr. Piro worked for Cape May Regional High School for over 35 years and was proud to be part of the National Honor Society for Teachers. During his teaching career and after retirement, he continued with the family business, Piro's Village Restaurant in North Wildwood, NJ. He is survived by his sister Marie Davis; his children, Mark Piro and his wife, Nancy; Scott Piro and his wife Jennifer; and two grand- daughters, Grace and Ellie. Viewing 9am to 11 am Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Burial in the Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Service information
Feb 3
Viewing
Monday, February 3, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home
1201 Central Ave.,
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
1201 Central Ave.,
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Guaranteed delivery before Pasquale's Viewing begins.
Feb 3
Burial
Monday, February 3, 2020
12:15PM-12:45PM
12:15PM-12:45PM
Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery
780 Seashore Road
Lower Township, NJ 08204
780 Seashore Road
Lower Township, NJ 08204
Guaranteed delivery before Pasquale's Burial begins.
Most Popular
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
-
Taco Bell, Chipotle coming to Somers Point
-
Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper no longer with organization
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.