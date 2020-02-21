Pisaniello-Belcher, Dawne, - 43, of Galloway, NJ passed away on February 15, 2020. Dawne was a graduate of Southern Region in Manahawkin, NJ. She took a job in housekeeping at Marriott Fairway Villas in Galloway, NJ where she worked her way up to General Manager of Housekeeping. Dawne loved her family very much. Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband Tywayne, their son, Ellijah Sage; brother Ronald and a host of family and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ from 10am-12pm, where a service will be held at 12 Noon. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
