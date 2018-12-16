Pisko, Ronald "The Godfather of Antiques", - of Galloway, NJ and formerly of Erlton, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on December 14, 2018 surrounded by family. A well respected antique dealer auctioneer in NJ. Ron is predeceased by his parents, Harold Pisko & Ana Mae (Nee Marshall); sisters, Geraldine & Ginny; brother, Dan; and son, Harold (Buddy) Pisko. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barbara; daughters, Angela Frantz (Drew) and Natalie Bancheri (Joe); sons, Ronald Vincent (Cindy) and Dirk Andrew (Debra); grandchildren, Nicholas, Adam, Lauren, Jennifer, Zac, Jake, Ava, Diana, Luke, and Julia; and great grandchild, Aria. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 20th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Absecon, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

