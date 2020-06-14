Pistoia, Marion, - Marion Pistoia (nee Austin) of Ventnor, NJ, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020. Treasured daughter of the late Nancy Gana (nee Ferrigno) and step-daughter of the late Joseph Gana. Devoted wife of Peter Pistoia. Beloved mother of Donna Alfarano (Lenny). Proud grandmother of Dana Anderson (Joe) and Nicole Sottosanti (Anthony). Dear sister of Joanne Nichols and sister-in-law of Elaine McCormick (Mike). Loving aunt of Alaina Baner (Bob), Damien Nichols (Nicole), Holly Schureman (Ryan), David Nichols, and the late Jon Nichols. Marion's life will be celebrated privately by her family due to the healthcare crisis of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers or donations, it is asked that you remember Marion's life fondly in your own way. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.