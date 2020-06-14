Pistoia, Marion, - Marion Pistoia (nee Austin) of Ventnor, NJ, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020. Treasured daughter of the late Nancy Gana (nee Ferrigno) and step-daughter of the late Joseph Gana. Devoted wife of Peter Pistoia. Beloved mother of Donna Alfarano (Lenny). Proud grandmother of Dana Anderson (Joe) and Nicole Sottosanti (Anthony). Dear sister of Joanne Nichols and sister-in-law of Elaine McCormick (Mike). Loving aunt of Alaina Baner (Bob), Damien Nichols (Nicole), Holly Schureman (Ryan), David Nichols, and the late Jon Nichols. Marion's life will be celebrated privately by her family due to the healthcare crisis of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers or donations, it is asked that you remember Marion's life fondly in your own way. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com

