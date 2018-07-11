Pitale, Frances, - 97, of Vineland, passed away at home on July 8, 2018. She is survived by her son, John Pitale and his wife Gale and many nieces and nephews. A church visitation will be held on Thursday from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Divine Mercy Parish, 23 West Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Frances may be made to: Cumberland County SPCA, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
