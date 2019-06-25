Pittaluga, Antonio W. "Tony", - 94, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away peacefully in his home on June 23, 2019. Reunited with his bride of 70 years, Lois, and their two sons, Peter and David. He is also predeceased by two brothers, Jack and Frank; his sister, Isabelle; loving son-in-law, George Keating; as well as many family members that have gone before. Tony will be deeply missed by his surviving daughters, Rose (Mario) Conti, Tina (Shep) Witherow, and Terri Keating; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Tess and Norma; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a life-long resident of Sea Isle City, born to Rose and Pietro Pittaluga on December 9, 1924. He often shared stories and memories of his life there. Tony was especially proud to be a veteran of WWII and serving his country in the US Navy the 77th Naval Construction Battalion. He loved to tell about his experiences and his time served. After serving his country, Tony married his sweetheart and started his family. He was a very successful businessman, starting his business career with Tony's Fresh Seafood, selling fish. Tony later learned the mason trade and became the proprietor of AW Pittaluga Mason, eventually turning the business over to his two sons. Tony was an avid hunter, always looking forward to the yearly trips to Canada with his sons, his brother Frank, and the gang. He loved baseball and the Phillies, coaching little league, and bowling. During the winter months, he and his wife traveled to Pompano Beach, Florida to enjoy the sun, friends, and betting on the trotters. Retiring at 58, Tony continued to enjoy life bike riding, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family. On any given morning you could find him having coffee with the guys at Butch's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9:15 am until 10:45 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Ocean View, NJ. In lue of flowers, donations can be made and appreciated to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
