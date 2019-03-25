Pittaluga, Lois C., - 89, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully at her home on March 22, 2019, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Anthony, whom she celebrated 70 blessed years together. She is preceded by her mother Ruby Paoloni, her sister Joyce Paoloni, and her two adoring sons, David and Peter. Lois is already missed by her three loving daughters, Rose (Mario) Conti of Sinking Spring PA, Christine (Shep) Witherow of Somers Point NJ, and Teresa (George) Keating of Cape May Ct House, NJ. She was truly blessed with 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and 28 Great-grandchildren whom brought great joy in her life. Lois also leaves behind Sister- in- laws Theresa Della Penna, Santa Pittaluga, and Norma Gardner, as well as many nieces and nephews. Lois enjoyed crocheting and making afghans for her family members to cherish. She always looked forward to spending time with her three daughters. Having lunch at Dino's diner or dinner at the Crab Trap followed by a trip to the casino were some of her favorite things to do. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 am in the St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Sea Isle City NJ. Family and friends may call from 10 am to 11 am. Lois will be laid to rest at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Ocean View, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted by The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo NJ. For email condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
