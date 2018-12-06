Pivinski, Catherine A., - 69, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on December 1st with family at her side. She is predeceased by her parents Catherine and Angelo, her daughter Rosemary in 2008 and her beloved husband Chet in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Pivinski, son-in-law Jason Adamson, brothers Billy and Vince Anello, sister-in-law Fran Kobernick and numerous nieces and nephews. Cathie loved Oldies music, all animals, her family and friendly conversation. She would do anything for anyone. If she had it to give, it was yours. She had a strong generous spirit and bravely fought the serious lung disease COPD until the end. Some of her final words were "Tell everyone that I love them." Services will be private and any donations can be made in her name to Middle Township Ambulance Corps Inc., PO Box 331, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 and Rio Grande Rescue Squad, PO Box 406, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.