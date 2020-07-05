Platanella, Delma L (nee Miller), - 91, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on June 26th in the home that she and her late husband, Joseph Platanella, Jr., built in Mays Landing. The daughter of Harvard Miller and Helen Scott, Del was born in Clementon, NJ but lived most of her life in Mays Landing. She was a beloved school bus driver for Hamilton Township Public Schools for 25 years, until her retirement in 1996. During that time, she transported multiple generations of kids who lovingly called her "Mrs. P." Del was very active in the P.T.A. and a long-time Girl Scout Leader in the community. The dearest mother of seven children, ten grandchildren, and one newly arrived great-grandson, Del devoted her life to her husband and her family. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and was always happy to be a babysitter or drive Mom-Mom's taxi. We will all hold in our hearts her strength, kindness, and unconditional love, knowing that she watches over us still with her sparkling blue eyes and beautiful smile. Del was predeceased by her husband, as well as her eldest son, Joseph Platanella III, and her daughter-in-law, Karen Platanella. She leaves behind sonsRobert (Lena Palladino) and John (Dawn Whedbee)and daughtersHelen Heide (Eric), Frances Bailey (Steven), Deborah Pino (Gil Bean), and Dorothy Torres (Cisco). And she will be dearly missed by grandchildren Robert Platanella, Jr., Casey Bailey, Taylor Bailey Stashak (Cody), Rachele Pino, Jenna Pino, Kevin Torres, Gabrielle Torres, John Platanella, Jr., Tyler Platanella, and Anthony Hagel, as well as great-grandson Colton Stashak. Our greatest appreciation goes to her committed and loving caregivers of many yearsBela K. and Shari Kaminski, APRN-Cwho respected and honored her wishes to be cared for in the comfort of her family home. Viewing to be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11th at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, with services at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Del's name to Hamilton Township Community Education Department, 1876 Dr. Foreman Drive, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 to further her legacy of caring for the youth of her Hamilton Township community. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
