Platt, Charlotte, - 88, of Beesley's Point, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Ocean City, NJ to the late John Stanley and Thelma (nee Campbell) Smith she had been a life long area resident. Mrs. Platt worked at the Ocean City Acme, Ocean City Home Bank, the telephone company, and at a realtors office for many years before her retirement. She was predeceased by Howard Platt in 2017. Her husband of 62 years. Survived By: Brother in Law: Carl Platt, Sisters in Law: Ruth Corcoran and Carol Prince, Niece: Beth Kaplowitz, Nephew: Wesley Platt and Dedra Platt and families. Charlotte loved sitting at her kitchen table watching the boats in the bay and the wide variety of birds, loved working in her garden growing vegetables and flowers, and was a cat lover. Her funeral service and interment will be held privately. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

