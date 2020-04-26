Platt, Sara, - 26, of Galloway, passed away suddenly on April 18 2020 in Fairmont WV. Sara was born May 2 1993 in Galloway Township N.J. Daughter to Todd Platt (Susan Platt- Stepmom) and Lori Iserer (Craig Iserer- Stepdad) and sister Amanda Platt. She is survived by her husband Tyler and 3 beautiful children, Zayden (6), Gabriel (4), and Sadella (2). Aunt to Jacob DeCarlo. Sara is the grand-daughter to Darry and Eileene Platt and the late Patricia and Marty Vitkow. Niece to Tina (Dave) Diianni,Troy Platt, Tiger (Jen) Platt, Steve Vitkow and the late Andrew Vitkow along with many cousins. She attended Absegami High School and moved to West Virginia in 2009. She was a loving mother who loved spending time with her children. A beautiful person inside and out who always made everyone smile. The lesson's Sara has taught us during her time on Earth will guide each of us through our lives. She will be sadly missed, unseen, unheard, but always by our side. Due to the Covid-19, services will be private and a Memorial will be scheduled for a later date.

