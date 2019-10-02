Playford, Gregory James, - 44, of North Cape May, NJ passed away September 28, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Patricia (Jim) Maxwell; brothers: Gary (Sheila) Playford, Bruce (Patricia) Playford, Keith (Dawn) Playford, and Jim (Anne) Maxwell; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Frank G. Playford. Funeral services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Donations may be made to Arc of Cape May County Day Program, PO Box 255, South Dennis, NJ 08245. condolences at www.radzieta.com
