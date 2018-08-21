Playford, Richard "Guy" R., Sr., - 53, of Erma, passed away Saturday, August 18th, 2018. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Parkwood Section of Philadelphia, Guy has been an area resident for 40 years. He worked as a union carpenter for Local #255, New Jersey and enjoyed fishing. He was a frequent patron of Firehouse Tavern in Wildwood, and a member of Lower Twp Moose Lodge and the Knights of Columbus, Erma Council. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard W Playford. Richard is survived by his wife, Regina, children Nadine (Michael) Westrol, Steven (Taylor) McCullen, Richard R. (Kasey) Playford, Jr., and Stephen Playford, 2 grandchildren, mother Jean Playford, sisters Jacqueline Fields and Evelyn Dooley, sister-in-law Cynthia (Rocco) Mauro, and several nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday August 26th at 1pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 324 Breakwater Rd, Erma, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Knights of Columbus, Stella Maris Council #3546, 324 Breakwater Rd, Erma, NJ, 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
