Plitnick, Michael jr., - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away July 23, 2018. He was born in Dias Creek, NJ to the late Michael and Mildred Plitnick and was later self-employed and operator of Plitnick General Contractors. Michael was former president of the Middle Township Planning Board, 4-H volunteer, past member of Middle Township Optimist Club, and proud parent of The Panther Marching Band. He loved traveling, fishing, boating, skiing, and hosting crab parties with his family and friends. Michael is survived by his wife Eileen (formerly Marino); children: Michael R. (Linda) Plitnick and Kathy A. (Mark) Bakley; brother Robert C. Plitnick (Ruth Anne); brother-in-law Dave Cominsky; and grandchildren: Mark S. Bakely, Jr., Melissa R. Bakley, Kevin M. Plitnick, and Taylor N. Plitnick. Along with his parents he is predeceased by his sister Jean Cominsky. Services will be Friday, July 27, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friend In Need, PO Box 5, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
