Plotnikoff, NIcholas, - 92, of Somers Point, NJ, Nicholas Peter Plotnikoff, PhD, died suddenly June 3, 2020. He was born in Harbin, China, August 13, 1927 to parents who had fled the Russian revolution. He immigrated to the United States in 1929 and graduated from UC-Berkeley and the University of Texas Medical School. Nick brought everyone laughter and joy. He deeply loved people and he thoroughly loved life. He was a pioneer researcher in central nervous system pharmacology. At the Stanford Research Institute in the 1950's, he helped develop medications to support manned space flight. When at Abbott Laboratories, 1963-1975, he was the first author on several papers with 1977 Nobel Prize winner Andrew Schally on hypothalamic control of the pituitary gland. For Abbott, he was awarded several patents for his development of central nervous system medications including the still unique medication magnesium pemoline (Cylert). Until 1975, he led research in the medicinal properties of Cannabis sativa. Nick served as a Professor of Pharmacology until his formal retirement from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He was the co-author of 147 papers in the peer-reviewed literature, numerous textbook chapters and three books including Stress and Immunity (1991). His first publication was in 1952. His most recent scientific paper was published in August of 2017. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carol nee Adams, his brother George (Bernadette), his son Greg (Shawn Monaghan), his daughter Susan (Frank Norman) and two grandchildren Jack Norman (New York, NY) and Nicole Norman (Austin, TX). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ or The Salvation Army.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.