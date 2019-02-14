Plum, Neil P., - 90, of Galloway, died peacefully in Atlantic City Medical Center City Division on January 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Neil was born on January 4, 1929, in Atlantic City, NJ to Adaline Pittinos Brown and John Brown. He attended Atlantic City High School, the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, and Echols Mortuary School in Philadelphia. He was adopted by J. Bunker Plum upon entering the United States Army and serving in the Korean War, 1951 to 1953, thereafter going by Neil Plum. Neil was owner of the Plum Funeral Homes in Atlantic City, Ventnor and Brigantine NJ for nearly four decades and became well-known and beloved for singing "Amazing Grace" at hundreds of funerals. Neil was an active participant in Barbershop singing for more than 50 years, singing baritone in two championship quartets. The Sound Revival became Mid-Atlantic District Barbershop Champions in 1976 and again in 2001. Saturday's Heroes won the International Championship in 2007, Senior Division. Neil also directed the Greater Atlantic City Chorus, which won multiple small barbershop chorus championships in the 1970s and 80s. He went on to direct the Port Charlotte Chapter Chorus after moving to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1988. He became known throughout the barbershop society for his solo ballads, "For You," and "It Had to be You". Neil was a member of the Atlantic City Kiwanis Club and the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church. During his 30 years in Punta Gorda, he was an active member and beloved soloist at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. Neil is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Ellen; daughters Sally Turkavage of Brigantine (husband Robert) and Carol Plum-Ucci of Galloway (husband Richard Ucci); granddaughters Sarah Turkavage, Ellen Zolkos, and Abbey Ucci, and one great-granddaughter. Services will be held at the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church, Saturday, February 16th. A viewing will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church. To share condolences, please visit www.keatesplum.com.
