Plummer, Steven (Steve) George, - age 64, of Linwood, NJ passed away suddenly in Hammonton, NJ on Friday, January 3rd. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Born June 21, 1955, in Somers Point, NJ, he later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in accounting. He remained a lifelong fan of the Golden Gophers, finding humor in the "ferocious" mascot. Steve will be remembered for his ambition, dedication, and loyalty, as evidenced by his nearly three decades as a certified public accountant (CPA) and comptroller for Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc. in Hammonton. Steve was a sports enthusiast; he especially loved baseball and ice hockey. He always rooted for the Philadelphia Flyers, and he played ice hockey himself, including for several years in what he called the "old man" ice hockey league in Atlantic City. He was also actively involved with his children and in his community by serving as a coach for Linwood recreational and travel basketball and softball teams. He led Linwood's softball organization, even creating a signature logo; he was gifted at drawing as well. Steve was a man of many talents, which he always used to better others' lives. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Suzanne (Engelhardt); his children, Brian (Laura Libby), and Emily (Gino Catena); his cherished grandchildren, Bennett Griffin Plummer, and Jameson Steven Catena, who both called him "Papi"; his brother, William Plummer; and his many brothers- and sisters-in-law, whom he cared deeply about as well. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Plummer, and his father, William Plummer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A viewing will be held from 10 am- 12 pm, followed by a service on Friday, January 10th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
