PLUMMER-WIGFALL, FAITH A. "DAISY", - 62, formerly of Atlantic City. Unexpectedly passed at home in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 11 a.m at Union Baptist Temple, 335 Pennsylvania Avenue, where friends may call from 9 a.m until 10:30 a.m. Contact: Patrica Plummer, 609-346-6303.

Tags

Load entries