PLUMMER-WIGFALL, FAITH A. "DAISY", - 62, formerly of Atlantic City. Unexpectedly passed at home in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 11 a.m at Union Baptist Temple, 335 Pennsylvania Avenue, where friends may call from 9 a.m until 10:30 a.m. Contact: Patrica Plummer, 609-346-6303.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
18-year-old Atlantic City woman fatally shot
-
Six charged in alleged drug ring in Atlantic City
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.