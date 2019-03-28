Plunkett, William A., - 89, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late William Alexander Plunkett and Ruth Jackson Plunkett, he moved here 25 years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church and owner of the Penn Felt Company. He loved watching soccer and the Phillies.Bill is survived by his children, Virginia Rementer (Edward), Patricia Hughes (Peter), William Plunkett (Katie), Daniel Plunkett (Kimberly), Ann Marie LaRochelle (Matthew); his stepchildren, Margaret Joyce Bradley (Joseph), Raymond Rogers (Betsy), Robert Rogers, Richard Rogers (Denise), Janet Medymer, and John Rogers (Liz); his sister, Jacqueline Shaffer; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his daughter, Ruth. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ, where the viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
