Pogranicy, Anna M., - 97, of Port Republic, died June 14, 2020 at 98 years of age. Born in Trenton, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, John Pogranicy. They resided in Allentown, NJ. where they raised their family. Before her marriage, Anne was a dental technician, tennis player, horseback rider and played on a woman's softball team in Trenton, NJ. She worked for General Motors on World War II aircraft and later worked for many years as a school bus driver for the Bordentown Twp. School District. Anne was also an active member of St John's RC Church in Allentown, NJ, serving as the past president of the Altar Rosary Society, and a former choir member. She enjoyed bowling and was a league member for several years. Anne is survived by her daughter, Margaret Lister of Lumberton, NJ and her son, Thomas J. Pogranicy of Port Republic, NJ as well as four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial (limited capacity) will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19th at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1281 Yardville-Allentown Road, Allentown. Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown.
Most Popular
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
-
Senate passes emergency relief bill for Atlantic City casinos
-
Northfield man who ran prescription fraud ring pleads guilty
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Natural and organic food delivered to your home including certified angus beef, chicken, por…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.