Poley, Clarence (Bub), - 89, of Pleasantville, Poley, Clarence (Bub)., 89, of Pleasantville passed away, with his family by his side, on January 30th 2020. Born in Egg Harbor Township he was a life-long resident of the area. He was a hard worker who excelled in the areas of roofing, sheet metal, iron fabrication and finally as a member of Carpenters Union LU 623. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret. He is survived by his sister Vera Taggart; his children Peggy Brower, Joe poley, Sharon Stoll and John Poley; his 8 grandchildren; and his 19 great grandchildren. A memorial will be held on February 3 2020 at the Mays Landing Baptist Church, 6192 Harding Highway (Route 40), Mays Landing. A gathering period between 10 and 11 A.M. will be available to meet with the family, with a memorial service to immediately follow. Light refreshments will be served after. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the above church or a charity of your liking. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
