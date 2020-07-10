Polisano, Leo, - 80, of Neptune, April 25th, 1940 - July 7th, 2020 Born to Laborio and Louise in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City on April 25th, 1940, Leo Polisano came into the world bouncing a basketball. He and his brother Lou played constantly, with Leo earning All-State Basketball honors from Atlantic City High School, where he graduated from in 1958. After High School, he attended Rowan University (then Glassboro Teachers College), played basketball for Coach Wacker and the Profs, majored in education, and met the love of his life, Jacqueline. After marrying in 1962, Leo and Jackie settled in Neptune, NJ, where they both pursued careers in education. Leo was a science teacher at Neptune Junior High, became Principal at Bond Street School in Asbury Park, and retired as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Asbury Park. Upon retirement, he started a second career as a Financial Planner for Axa / Equitable, helping countless educators achieve their financial dreams. After his wife died in 2003, Leo carried on with his love of a good glass of red wine, frequent trips to Monmouth Park Race Track, and tours of the restaurants of Monmouth County New Jersey. Leo also ran for office in Neptune in 1976, was President of the Neptune Soccer Association, and coached many baseball, soccer, basketball, and softball teams. He was reunited with Jackie on July 7th, 2020. Leo was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his brother Joe. Surviving are his brother Lou (married to Mary), his daughter Jodi Mazzolini (married to Matthew), his son Lee (married to Darbe), and his grandchildren Caeden, Michael, Abby, and his special hero Noah. He is also survived by his cousin Paula Merendino, his in-laws Judy Clay, Ann Cramer, and Ken Cramer, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends. A 10 am mass will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Neptune. Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Cape May County reporting spike in tourists testing positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.