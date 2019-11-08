Pompo, Thomas B., Jr., - 60, of Brigantine, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas B. and Marie A. Pompo Sr. Thomas is survived by his brother, Glenn Pompo. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 11th at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Discount department store moving into former Hamilton Mall anchor
-
Election results from around South Jersey
-
Ocean Casino will be in Atlantic City for a 'long time'
-
Pleasantville football wins first division title in 43 years
-
Middle moves to keep Confederate flags, Trump merchandise out of Harvest Fest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.