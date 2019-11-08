Pompo, Thomas B., Jr., - 60, of Brigantine, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas B. and Marie A. Pompo Sr. Thomas is survived by his brother, Glenn Pompo. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 11th at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

