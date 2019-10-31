Pontano, Mary (nee Farrar), - 98, of Williamstown, passed peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, at her home with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Dominick Pontano. Devoted mother of the late Dominick Pontano Jr., Eugene Pontano (Jeanne Johnson), Nancy (Louis) Magliocco, James (Eleanor) Pontano, Tom (Rita) Pontano, Marlene Pontano, Dan Pontano, Michael (Mary Ann) Pontano and Pat (Vinny) Passalacqua. Loving grandmother of Robert Jr., the late Rita, Dominick, Nick, Deanna, Laura, Elise, Kari, Tommy Jr., Dawn and Vinny Jr. Loving great grandmother of Robert Jr., Phillip, Colton, Brian, Evan, Jason, Connor, Lainey, Lucy, Madison, Myla and Ava. Dear sister of the late Guy Farrar, the late Dominick Farrar and the late Mary Boyd. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, November 1st from 9:00 11:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers donations, in memory of Mary Pontano, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, at the above address and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810 or @ www.stjude.org. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
