Pooler, Michael T., "Mickey", - 79, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born in South Philadelphia PA and has been a Cape May Co. area resident since the mid-1980s. Mickey had worked for the Cape May Co. Herald for over 20 years. As a self-taught musician, he began his career in music with the Quaker City String Band. He became a very talented saxophonist and lead vocalist playing for numerous bands in the Philadelphia and Wildwood areas. Performing was a lifelong love. Friends and family will remember his great sense of humor. Mickey was preceded in death by his first wife Audrey (2013), his second wife Roberta (2011) and brother John Pooler. He is survived by two children, Michael (Anna Marie) Pooler and Diane Pooler; Helen Pooler, the mother of his grandchildren, Eric and Jill; three step-children Eileen (Jeff) Sinn, Ernie (Michelle) Williams and Dorothy (Virgil) Gray; step-grandchild Tiffany (Bob) Duckenfield. Mickey also leaves his siblings, Sister Martha Pooler, Thomas (Joann) Pooler, Kathleen Pooler-Collins and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.