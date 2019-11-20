POPOWICZ, Joseph, Jr., - 72, of West Cape May, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Joseph retired as a Philadelphia Police Detective proudly serving his city for 28 years. Joseph then worked as a fraud investigator for the AIG Insurance Co. Most recently Joseph worked at the front desk at the Bolero Hotel in Wildwood for 13 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph S. Popowicz Sr. and his mother, Grace (McGrogan). Joseph is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which include his wife, Rita (Capriotti); one son, Joseph Popowicz, (Ressie); two grandchildren, Camryn and Brayden; mother-in-law, Rose; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Walt); as well as many truly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends will be received on Monday (Nov. 25th) from 10 am until 10:55 am in the Green Creek United Methodist Church, 386 NJ-47, Green Creek, where Joseph's memorial service will follow at 11 am. Interment is private and at a later date. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May). Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
