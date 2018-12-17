Popper, MICHAEL "MIKE" SR., - 57, of Wildwood Crest, passed away on December 11, 2018. He is lovingly & proudly remembered by his children Michael Jr, Daniel, Christopher, Joshua, Christina, Justina & his adopted son Jabir Askia; his brother Joseph Jr (Valerie) & his sister Kathleen; his granddaughter Danielle; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family & many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Sr & his mother "Madge." Mike's life and unrelenting spirit will forever stand tall as a shining example of strength, humility, unselfishness, work ethic, integrity, and a generosity of heart that was almost inconceivable. But, when asked, shortly before his death, what he most wanted people to know about him, where others might have mentioned the good they'd done, Mike's answer was simple and swift: "How much I love my children." Funeral service will be held at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 19th, with visitation starting at 9:30am & service at 11am. Long-time friend & Man of God, Dale Toney, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support Wildwood Youth Sports Programs at: www.gofundme.com/MikePopperYouthSportsFund. Condolences may be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
