Post, Charles, - 78, of Stanhope, Charles Post passed on 2/25/20. Born to Elsie & Charles Post on 2/8/42, He lived in Roxbury, NJ & moved to Stanhope in 1986. Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274 for 50 years before retiring. In addition to his parents Charles was predeceased by his wife Laura in 2014. Charles was laid to rest after a private service in Stanhope Union Cemetery.

