Potash, Elaine, - 78, passed away on 5/9/2020. Born 12/28/1941 to parents Bernard and Sylvia Wofsy. She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew; sisters Barbara Forman and husband Steven of Boca Raton, FL and Lenore Tomasone and husband Robert of Lynnfield, MA; devoted nieces and nephews, Jana Cooper, David and Stacy Forman, Andrea and Patrick Curley, Lauren and Luke Antolini, and their respective children. Other surviving family dear to her are stepdaughter Laurie Potash of New York City and Dr. Joel Potash and wife Sandy of Syracuse, NY. Elaine graduated from New Rochelle, NY High School and New York University with an MA and master's in education. She taught in the New York City School System. She married Matthew E. Potash in 1971. They lived in Goshen, NY from 1971 until 1994 when they retired to residences in Scarsdale, NY and Atlantic City, NJ. Elaine was a skilled life master bridge player. Her major love was the Broadway theater. She rarely missed a show and saved and amassed a huge collection of show playbills. She loved everything and everyone, never saw a bad show or movie, never had a bad meal, and never met a bad person. Travel was another passion, and with her husband, she was an extensive world traveler. Elaine valiantly battled her cancer for over two years and passed quietly on May 9th. It was her final wish to be cremated. Donations may be made to Beth El Temple, 500 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

