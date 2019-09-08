Potenski, Emily Mae (nee Raech), - 82, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly, surrounded by her loving family on Friday September 6, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and resident of Mays Landing for the past 63 years. Survived by Catherine Jarvis, daughter (Donald) of Mays Landing, Joseph Potenski 3rd son of Mays Landing, John Potenski son (Deanna) of Millville, Chuck Raech brother (Joan) of Philadelphia, PA. Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 9:30-11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com.
