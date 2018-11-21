Powell, George G., - 88, of Atlantic City, retired ACTING BATTALION FIRE CHIEF of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 16, 2018. He was born August 22, 1930, in Ridge, MD, to Edith and James G. Powell. In 1958, George was inducted into the Atlantic City Fire Department. He retired in 1991, as Acting Battalion Fire Chief. George leaves to cherish his memories: his precious wife, Laura Powell; step-son, Ronald Douglas Hollis, Jr.; children "the 4K's", Keven (Debbie) Powell, Karen (Randy) Swift, Karla Sahuspete Kokayi, and Keith G. Powell; adopted daughter, Chyme Landing; spiritual son, James King (Sahuspete), and a host of other family and friends. To God be the Glory. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(2) entries
Laura and family ,so sorry to hear about George's passing, it was
great to have worked with George and been his friend, God bless ,Michael Sykes ACFD
Thanks for serving the town of Atlantic city..
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.