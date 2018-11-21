Powell, George G., - 88, of Atlantic City, retired ACTING BATTALION FIRE CHIEF of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 16, 2018. He was born August 22, 1930, in Ridge, MD, to Edith and James G. Powell. In 1958, George was inducted into the Atlantic City Fire Department. He retired in 1991, as Acting Battalion Fire Chief. George leaves to cherish his memories: his precious wife, Laura Powell; step-son, Ronald Douglas Hollis, Jr.; children "the 4K's", Keven (Debbie) Powell, Karen (Randy) Swift, Karla Sahuspete Kokayi, and Keith G. Powell; adopted daughter, Chyme Landing; spiritual son, James King (Sahuspete), and a host of other family and friends. To God be the Glory. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

