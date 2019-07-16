Powell, Lucyetta J. (nee Callara), - On July 9, 2019, passed on to go home with the Lord. She was 93. Lou was a professional dancer who danced all her life and was inducted into the Gene Kelly & Billy Strayhorn theater Pittsburgh Hall of Fame for her dancing ability and success. She called Pittsburgh PA home, later moving to Brigantine NJ where she raised her daughter Jackie with her beloved husband of 60 years, Vic. Lou adored her grandchildren Ashlé and Raymond who have both perused careers in music and dance Lou's life was very exciting. She always had a story to tell and was thankful for the love her family and friends gave her. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She lived like she danced, always in rhythm! She was the beloved wife of the late Victor. Devoted mother of Jacalyn Worrick and her husband Raymond. Loving grandmother of Ashle and Raymond. Survived also by her beloved nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A Celebration of Lou's life will be held Tuesday 6:00 pm at Word of life Christian fellowship, 508 S. 2nd Ave., Galloway, NJ 08205.

Tags

Load entries