Powell, Margaret, - 79, of St.Petersburg, FL. Dear wife of the late Kenneth Powell, Survived by sister Joan Irwin, Children Patricia Nuel (Steven), Joan Glomb (Kevin), Danny Quiles (Valerie), Bridgett Mallon (Mike). Late Steven Quiles, Margaret Madore (Robert), Deborah Borschell Fynes (George). Step Children Michael Powell, Victoria Babel (Gary), Michelle Mcarthy, Numerous Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother John Rastetter and sister Adrian Rastetter, Friends of Bill W. Invited to mass at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Street Philadelphia, PA at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 15th.
