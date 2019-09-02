Powell, Martha Ann (Brannan), - 67, of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and three sons, Friday morning, August 30, 2019, in Acuity Specialty Hospital, within Atlantic City Medical Center, Atlantic City. She had been in declining health for the last several years. Born in Cape May Court House and raised in Lower Township, Martha graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, Class of 1969. After high school, Martha went on to work as a Bell Telephone Company switchboard operator for eight years, working her way up to the position of floor supervisor. She then accepted a position with the New Jersey State Police and worked as a communications operator for over 29 years, retiring with the title of senior public safety telecommunicator. She was proud and honored to be summoned to travel up to Colts Neck, NJ for several months and assist with 911 dispatching right after our country was attacked on September 11, 2001. Martha was also well known for going the extra mile for her officers and well-loved by them. Martha came out of retirement and went to work for the SJTA as a part-time communications operator until November 2012. Martha met her loving husband, David, in January 1979, and they were married in 1981. They shared over 37 years of marriage and friendship together and settled in Millville in 1985, where they raised their three sons. A devoted life-long Catholic, Martha was a longtime member of the Parish of All Saints in Millville, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a past member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Millville, where she had served on the parish council, was a member of the Ladies Guild, and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. Going to the beach, sewing, and baking were but a few of Martha's favorite pastimes. Martha and her husband, David, had for a period of time been well known for baking wedding cakes together, which developed into quite a side business at one point. She also enjoyed helping and working at the St. Vincent dePaul food bank, and going on day trips to just about anywhere with her husband, David. Martha loved listening to stories from her granddaughter, Michaela, who at age seven is already a published author, thanks in part to the help and encouragement from her grandmother, Martha. Martha always eagerly anticipated the yearly "Sisters Weekend" where they would always travel to someplace special and have a great time. She also looked forward to countless family gatherings over the years. Martha had a very kind heart and was loved so much by her family, friends, and co-workers. She was also well-known for her random acts of kindness and generosity. Martha will be sadly missed by her loving husband David Richard Powell, Sr. of Millville; three sons, David Richard Powell, II and wife Angela of Nicholson, GA, William Patrick Powell of Millville, and Robert Angelo Schwartz of Millville; her mother Julia M. (Gilbert) Brannan of North Cape May; two sisters, Mary Brannan Long and husband Bruce of Rio Grande and Julia M. Brannan-Rauch and husband Daniel of New Providence; one brother Patrick J. Brannan, Sr. and wife Denise of Green Creek; one granddaughter Michaela Danielle Powell; sister-in-law Judy Brannan of Villas; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friend Carol Beck Kenney of NC. She was predeceased by her son Daniel Joseph Brannan; her father James W. Brannan, Jr.; and her brother James W. Brannan, III. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery, Cape May. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Martha's memory may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society by writing a check to The Parish of All Saints, 621 Dock St., Millville, NJ 08332 and placing in the memo: for St. Vincent dePaul Society in memory of Martha Powell. Memorial donations may also be made to the National Kidney Foundation, attn: Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or at the website: www.kidney.org. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Martha Ann Powell may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
