Powell (nee Callara), Lucyetta J., - 93, of Galloway , on July 9, 2019 passed on to go home with the Lord. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor. Devoted mother of Jacalyn Worrick and her husband Raymond. Loving grandmother of Ashle and Raymond. Survived also by her beloved nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A Celebration of Lou's life will be held Tuesday 6:00 pm at the Word of life Christian fellowship Church, 508 South 2nd Ave., Galloway, NJ 08205. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering."
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
35 yrs experience. No repairs too small. 24/7 Emergency Service. Free estimates. Fully licen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.