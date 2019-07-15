Powell (nee Callara), Lucyetta J., - 93, of Galloway , on July 9, 2019 passed on to go home with the Lord. She was the beloved wife of the late Victor. Devoted mother of Jacalyn Worrick and her husband Raymond. Loving grandmother of Ashle and Raymond. Survived also by her beloved nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A Celebration of Lou's life will be held Tuesday 6:00 pm at the Word of life Christian fellowship Church, 508 South 2nd Ave., Galloway, NJ 08205. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering."

Tags

Load entries