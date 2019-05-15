Pracht, Elizabeth A. (nee Lutz), - 84, of Marmora, NJ passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home. Born in Moosic, PA, she was formerly of Mountainside, NJ and a resident of Marmora for 18 years. She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Mountainside, NJ where she worked as the Director of the Nursery School, and was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Frederick Pracht, a daughter, Nancy Pracht and a son, Robert Pracht, a brother in law, Michael A Masciola. Nephews Michael J. Masciola and Bryson Monteleone, William G. Masciola and his wife, Catherine and their daughters, Elizabeth and Laura. Friends may call Friday morning from 10 until 11 o'clock with a Service of Memory and Love at 11 from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to either Jefferson University Pancreatic Cancer Research, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 East 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
