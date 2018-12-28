Prendergast, Marcella E., - 90, of Del Haven, formerly of Glenside, PA passed away December 23, 2018. Marcella, a Registered Nurse, attended Little Flower High School and then Fitzgerald Mercy School of Nursing in Upper Darby, PA. She was a parishioner of St. Raymond's Church / St. John Neumann Parish, a Eucharistic Minister, a Parish Nurse and member of the Good Samaritan Club. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Survived by her children Eileen (Dennis) McCoach, Penny (Tom) Johnson, Suzanne Morgan, Charles Jr. (Denise), David, Dennis, Joseph, John (Betsey) and Robert (Nora), 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Prendergast, Sr (2005) and brother John Ross, MD. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends welcome one hour prior to service from 10am 11am. Interment following service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
