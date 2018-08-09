PRESUTTI, LYNN, - 60, of Ventnor City, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2018, at her home. Lynn was born and raised in West New York, New Jersey on January 16, 1958, to Frank and Susan Presutti. Settling in Atlantic City, Lynn worked for a number of years as a cashier at Boardwalk Hall. She enjoyed the seashore and spending time with her friends and her special friend Patricia Diulio. A Memorial Service for Lynn Presutti will be conducted at 12:00Noon TOMORROW Friday, August 10, 2018, at her church, The Way of Life Assembly of God at 5000 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor, New Jersey 08406. Friends may call from 10:30am at the Church. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, Atlantic City.
