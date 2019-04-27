Prettyman, Ella May (Hulse), - 58, of Athens, passed away peacefully in her home in Athens, GA on April 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with Spina Bifida. She was born to her late parents Robert Lee Hulse, Sr and Jeannette Ann Wilson on June 6, 1960 in Somers Point, NJ where she attended Mainland Regional High School. She is survived by the love of her life, Stephen Prettyman whom she married on June 20, 1987, they lived together in Egg Harbor Township for over 20 years before relocating to Georgia. She is also survived by her son, Michael Faunce, her "daughta" Sassy Tumblin, stepchildren Stephen and Jennifer Prettyman along with her sisters Darlene Hartman, Jeannette Bradford, Tammy Faunce, Meloney Hulse Shaw, Teresa M. Behl, Terry DeMatte and brothers Robert L. Hulse Jr, Jimmy and Bryan Prettyman (and a host of "adopted" sons and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly). Ella is predeceased by her sister Penny Faunce. Ella had a heart of gold, wanting the best for everyone she encountered and always leaving her door open for anyone in need, especially family. She will be remembered for her spirit, her fight and her oft unfiltered comments that made everyone around her laugh. Above all things, her love and adoration for her husband and son were abundantly clear to those around her. Her memory will live with us all forever. "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard" A.A Milne. A private service will be held with family. In lieu of sending flowers please consider making a charitable donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlanta in Memory of Ella Prettyman: (https://www.classy.org/give/224230/#!/donation/checkout). Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
