Preuster, Richard A., Sr., - 76, of Absecon, passed away August 12, 2018. Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Toms River before moving to Absecon 14 years ago. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the early 60's. Richard was a self-employed carpet installer for 40 years before retiring. In his retirement years, he continued working as a limousine driver for Resorts Casino. He was a long-time member of the American Legion. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and woodworking and tinkering around in his garage. He also enjoyed playing on his computer. He is predeceased by his son, Richard A. Preuster, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Erika H. Preuster; his children, Karyn Preuster (fiancé Christopher Chavez) and Marc Preuster; his grandchildren, Richard A. Preuster, III, Amanda Preuster (Fiance Kelly Ballard) and Ryan Preuster; his great-grandson, Caiden Preuster; his sister-in-law, Loretta Preuster; his many nieces and nephews and his 'adopted daughter', Becky Borders. A memorial gathering will be held 12PM to 2PM on Friday, August 17, 2018, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 2PM. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
