Prevard III, Woodrow, - 60, of Sicklerville, NJ passed away suddenly Friday, January 4, 2018. For all who loved him, it was a heartbreaking loss. Woodrow was born in Atlantic City, NJ on July 24, 1958 to Eleanor Prevard and the late Woodrow Prevard II. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Michelle Prevard, Sicklerville, NJ, son, Woodrow Prevard IV, Trenton, NJ, daughter, Chanell McKinley (Kashawn), Atlantic City, NJ, daughter Rochelle Prevard, Sicklerville, NJ, son Taylor Prevard Sr, Sicklerville, NJ, grandchild, Taylor Prevard Jr and special kin, Ja'Mya Prevard. He is also survived by brother James "Frank" Prevard (Carrie) and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. January 14, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 335 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements entrusted to May Funeral Home where condolences may be left at mayfuneralhomes.com.

