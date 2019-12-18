Price, Betty Jane, - 85, of Pleasantville, NJ passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on 12-11-2019. She was born in Camden to the late Charles J Hobart, Sr. & Maude Eva Van Meter Reed Hobart. Betty grew up in the inlet in Atlantic City before marrying and moving to Pleasantville to raise her family. Betty lived for a short time at Spring Village Memory Care in Galloway. Betty loved to tell how she swam around the Steel Pier on a dare at the age of 12 and almost didn't make it back. She also went out on the ledge at ACHS to change the clock time! She loved the Eagles, reading, eating out, traveling, teddy bears, kitty cats, foreign car, getting dolled up and spending time with her grandkids on Saturday, which brought her the most joy. Betty sang at many weddings, worked at Chalfonte-Haddon Hall as a secretary and Can Can girl in the 50's. She retired as the credit manager of Peter Lumber Co. after 41 years of service. She is predeceased by the love of her life, John (Jack) Price, her beloved son, John H. Price, and brothers, Charles J. Hobart, Jr., Ralph Reed & Russell Reed and nephew, Charles J. Hobart, 3rd. She leaves behind her loyal daughter, Carolyn "Candy" Picorale (Mikey), cherished grandchildren, Tiffany Jane Jeter (Alvah) and Jacob Picorale, great-granddaughters, Celeste & Amelle Jane, niece, Joan Holman and several dear friends and in-laws. Viewing will be 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Graveside reading will be at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, Alley Cat Allies or the Alzheimer's organization at ct.alz.org. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
